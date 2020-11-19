Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DLTH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $13.15 on Monday. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 104.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 442,467 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Duluth by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duluth by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

