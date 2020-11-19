DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

