Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 2,350

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.57 ($23.11).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,283.57 ($29.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 40.88. Diploma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,267.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,953.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

