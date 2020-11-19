Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.99

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 5947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

DMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $1,653,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,700.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Walter purchased 5,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $517,565.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Digimarc by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digimarc by 167.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 127,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 12.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

