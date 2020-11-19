Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.76.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.