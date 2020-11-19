Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $230.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.88.

MCD opened at $215.52 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 413,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $8,780,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 206.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 144,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 474.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

