Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $46.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of DKNG opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

