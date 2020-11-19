Desjardins Weighs in on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$20.25 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

TGZ stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. Teranga Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00.

About Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.