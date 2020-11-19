Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 112.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,833.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

