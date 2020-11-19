DEAPcoin (DEP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $533,628.00

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $533,628.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00159190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00935783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00203040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00378878 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

