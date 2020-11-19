DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,368.83 ($96.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,435.27 ($71.01) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,400.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,297.54. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.95 ($0.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

About DCC plc (DCC.L)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

