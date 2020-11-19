DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

