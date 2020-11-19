Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.27 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $367,691.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00936152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00202759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002169 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00379142 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,519,123 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

