Daniel Asher Buys 184,079 Shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Stock

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 184,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $467,560.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Daniel Asher purchased 9,972 shares of National stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,425.80.

On Friday, September 4th, Daniel Asher acquired 1,830 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $4,026.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Daniel Asher acquired 800 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $1,768.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Asher acquired 48,467 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $111,474.10.

On Monday, August 31st, Daniel Asher acquired 58,219 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $133,321.51.

Shares of NHLD opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. National Holdings Co. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of National worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

