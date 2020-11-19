Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $224.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

