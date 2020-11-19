Dale Richard Foster Sells 1,500 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $18,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,364.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dale Richard Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Dale Richard Foster acquired 2,500 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend segments. The Lifeboat Distribution segment supplies technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators.

