Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cytokinetics worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 314.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,984 shares of company stock worth $2,897,850 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

