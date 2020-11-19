Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

CYCC stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

