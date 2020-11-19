Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $115.64 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

