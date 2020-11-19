Curtiss-Wright Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

