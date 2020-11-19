CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Up 13.9%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) rose 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 136,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 136,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

CURI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Inc provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

