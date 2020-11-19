CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

CureVac stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,707,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

