Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.