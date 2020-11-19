Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 1,122,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 269,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $289.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

