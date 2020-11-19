Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.94 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.