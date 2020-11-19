Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Raised to $14.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

