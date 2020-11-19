Credit Suisse Group Trims Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price to $70.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.