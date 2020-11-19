Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48 and a beta of 1.45. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Crane by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 281,223 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Crane by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

