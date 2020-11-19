Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Coupa Software worth $72,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $3,360,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,955 shares of company stock worth $35,149,258. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $301.01 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.44. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

