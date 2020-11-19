COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.36

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 7199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CICOY shares. ValuEngine downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

