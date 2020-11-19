Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRTX stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

