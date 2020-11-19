Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of CTVA opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

