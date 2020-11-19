Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $294,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

