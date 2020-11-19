ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

COP opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

