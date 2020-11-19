ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,830,000 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the October 15th total of 12,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

COP stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $220,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,962,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $64,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 288.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

