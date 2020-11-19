Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Sells $277,567.50 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $277,567.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,997 shares in the company, valued at $386,660.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $428.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

