Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.60

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 397163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

