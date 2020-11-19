Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.5 days.
OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.
Cogeco Company Profile
