Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

