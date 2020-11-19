Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCP opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

COCP has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

