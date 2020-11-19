CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Downgraded by Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

