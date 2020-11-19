Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 25.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

CLX stock opened at $204.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.84. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

