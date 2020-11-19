Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $204.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.84. Clorox has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,557 shares of company stock worth $9,515,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.