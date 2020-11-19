Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.
Clorox has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
Shares of CLX opened at $204.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.84. Clorox has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,557 shares of company stock worth $9,515,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
