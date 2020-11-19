ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Xencor worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 173.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xencor by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

