ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,617 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTO. Aegis began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.