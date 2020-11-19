ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 94.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

EEFT opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.