ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 51,403 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,403 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Safehold worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Safehold by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,632,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,711,599.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $1,926,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 78,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $66.71 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

