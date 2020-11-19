ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,558,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,420. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $103.91 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

