ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,764,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

WTS stock opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $2,981,241. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.