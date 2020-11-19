ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO opened at $43.87 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

