ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 17,817 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 306,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 242,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22,820,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.97. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

